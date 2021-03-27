CM: Kampung Sambir village extension scheme worth RM52.1 mln to be implemented until June 2023

ASAJAYA (Mar 27): A village extension scheme worth RM52.1 million will be implemented in Kampung Sambir here from June this year to June 2023, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The chief minister launched the Kampung Sambir Extension Scheme today, where he said the project was comprised of 269 units of houses, each of which was estimated at RM193,000.

“We have proper planning for villages in Sarawak and through our village extension scheme, structured development is taking place in villages.

“Soon our coastal areas will have modern housing and these modern village houses could be the most modern ones in the country,” he said at the launch of the village extension scheme covering 72.72 acres in Kampung Sambir here.

Abang Johari said the state government is subsidising the infrastructure costs for the extension scheme including concrete drains, access roads and street lighting.

He said the Sarawak government had been able to increase the state’s revenue after recovering its oil and gas rights.

“When we have more revenue, we give it back to our people. While we recover our oil and gas rights, I also have my own financing model to increase our revenue.”

He said the state government would also carry on the coastal road project from Samarahan all the way up to the northern part of Sarawak.

He was also pleased to remind all that the Batang Lupar Bridge project, which he recently performed ground-breaking for, would be the longest bridge in the country.

He believed the longest bridge in Malaysia would be able to draw in tourists so as to give a boost to the tourism industry in the state.

“Tourists will come and pose for a photo with the longest bridge in Malaysia. The Batang Lupar Bridge area will emerge as a tourism attraction,” he said.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government, under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), would continue to bring about more development to the state.

“Our people need to play their part to preserve unity, and choose us when the time comes,” he added.

Earlier, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is Asajaya assemblyman, called upon villagers to apply for the scheme, which came with loan interest at one per cent.

He said they could apply for a loan from Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd.

Abdul Karim also pledged a RM20,000 government grant for a local football team in Kampung Sambir.

“I will also set aside some of the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) fund for the resurfacing of roads in Kampung Sambir,” he added.

Among those present were federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi and Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang.