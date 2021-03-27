Covid-19: 267 new cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Mar 27): Sarawak has recorded a total of 267 new cases of Covid-19 today, with the active cases in the state standing at 2,663, said State Disaster Management Committee.

In a statement, the committee stated 49 new cases were reported in Sibu, Bintulu (44), Miri (40), Samarahan (31), Kuching (19), Serian (19), Bukit Mabong (13), Julau (10), Kanowit (8), Kapit (7), Sri Aman (7), Beluru (7), Meradong (3), Sarikei (3), Song (3), Marudi (1), Matu (1), Pakan (1) and Tanjung Manis (1).

With the new cases, it was stated the cumulative positive cases in the state as of date was 15,443.

“From the new 267 cases today, a total of 25 individuals have shown signs and symptoms associated with Covid-19 during the screening process. A huge majority of 231 patients were detected while they were still being placed in quarantine centres in the state,” it said.

As a whole, the committee stated 230 positive patients detected today were classified as close contacts of Covid-19 patients, while the one patient was detected after returning from overseas.

The summary of the new cases were 134 cases involving patients being close contact of previous identified Covid-19 patients, with 12 of them exhibiting symptoms. Another 96 cases involved positive individuals who were detected from the existing clusters and six of them were showing symptoms of the illness.

“Also, 30 new patients were detected during normal health screenings at health facilities with one individual showing symptoms. On the other hand, six positive patients were detected during health screenings for symptomatic patients at health facilities.”

The committee stated one new patient was tested positive after returning from Italy.

As for the active cases in the state, Sibu Hospital and Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC) are currently treating 646 patients, Miri Hospital and PKRC (502), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (397), Sarawak General Hospital and PKRC (286), Semuja Immigration Depo PKRC, Serian (237), Serian PKRC (175), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (158) and Kapit Hospital and PKRC (118).

Betong Hospital and PKRC are also still treating 59 patients, Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC (60), Mukah PKRC (21), Limbang Hospital (4) and no active case was reported at Lawas PKRC.

The committee stated 20 patients currently required ventilation support while 14 cases were being treated in intensive care units.

For recovery cases, the committee said the state had recorded 278 new recovery cases today, with 114 patients discharged from Miri Hospital, Bintulu Hospital (53), Sibu Hospital (48), Sarawak General Hospital (26), Kapit Hospital PKRC (14), Betong PKRC (10), Sarikei Hospital (6), Sri Aman Hospital PKRC (4), Lawas PKRC (2) and Mukah (1).

The total number of Covid-19 patients having recovered and discharged from the hospitals stood at 12,629 or 81.78 per cent of all cases in the state, it adds.

“There is a total of 267 person-under-investigation (PUI) being reported today and none of them were still waiting for laboratory results for their samples taken.”

Meanwhile, the committee stated 385 person-under-surveillance (PUS) had check-in to be quarantined today, with a total of 5,953 individuals currently being quarantined state-wide.