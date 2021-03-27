Covid-19: 3 new clusters declared in Miri, Samarahan and Bintulu

KUCHING (Mar 27): Three new Covid-19 clusters, dubbed the Jalan Gridbid Cluster in Miri, Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster in Samarahan and Jalan Tanjung Kidurong Cluster in Bintulu, were declared by the State Health Department today.

The Jalan Gridbid Cluster in Miri is a community cluster, and the index case is a 71-year-old Sarawakian man who was screened for experiencing symptoms on Mar 16 at Miri Hospital, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

“The index case operates a oil palm plantation at Ulu Teru had fever and cough since March 10. He visited his son in Miri and attended a Miring Ceremony on March 5 at Kampung Pasir in Miri,” said SDMC in a statement today.

“Active Contact Detection (ACD) has yielded 45 new cases. A total of 223 individuals were screened, 153 were found negative and 24 are still waiting for their results.”

All 46 who tested positive were referred to Miri Hospital and admitted into Miri quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) for isolation and further treatment.

The Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster in Samarahan is also a community cluster, and the index case is 65-year-old Sarawakian man, who was screened for experiencing symptoms on Mar 19 at Sadong Jaya Health Clinic.

“The self-employed man was believed to be infected from the community. He worked as a construction labourer who visited Miri for work between Mar 2-12. He worked with five others from the same village, and all of them tested positive.”

The infection then spread to other individuals at the village via close interactions. This cluster involved three districts, Samarahan, Kuching and Serian.

Further investigation and ACD on family members, close contacts and casual contacts to the index found 72 new cases. A total of 802 individuals were screened, 727 were found negative and two are still waiting for their results.

All 73 who tested positive were referred to Sarawak General Hospital and Serian Hospital, and admitted into Kuching and Serian PKRC for isolation and further treatment.

Jalan Tanjung Kidurong Cluster in Bintulu on the other hand, is a workplace cluster involving a government quarters there, and index case is 50-year-old Sarawakian man, who was screened for experiencing symptoms on Mar 20 at Bintulu Hospital.

The man works as a primary school teacher at Sungai Tisang, Bintulu might have gotten infected from the community, said SDMC.

Further investigation and ACD on family members, close contacts and casual contacts to the index found 41 new cases. A total of 152 individuals were screened, 92 were found negative and 18 are still waiting for their results.

All 42 who tested positive were referred to Bintulu Hospital and admitted into Bintulu PKRC for isolation and further treatment.

Sarawak has 36 active clusters of which 12 clusters recorded new positive cases.

The Kampung Baru Hilir in Samarahan recorded the highest increase with 29 new cases, followed by Batu Gong Cluster in Serian (19), Jalan Gridbid Cluster in Miri (13), Tanjung Genting Cluster in Sarikei (12), Jalan Merpati Cluster in Miri (8), Jalan Tanjung Kidurong Cluster in Bintulu (6), Jalan Sanyan in Sibu (2), Lorong Desa Senadin Cluster in Miri (2), Sungai Atap Cluster in Meradong (2), Jalan Tanjung Cluster in Bintulu (1), Begalak Cluster in Song (1) and Rajang Cluster in Tanjung Manis (1).