Despite recent deferment by EC, Abdul Karim still ‘supportive’ of Undi18

ASAJAYA (Mar 27): Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says he is supportive of the implementation of lowering the country’s voting age to 18 despite the recent deferment announced by the Election Commission (EC).

The Asajaya assemblyman said he could understand that the EC might have some difficulties in the implementation since in Malaysia, eligible citizens need to register themselves as voters.

“In order to cast your vote, the process in Malaysia involves registration with the EC. I think EC may have some difficulties in this aspect, hence, it announced to defer the implementation.

“Even though I support Undi18, I understand that there are some difficulties that need to be addressed by the EC,” he said when met by journalists before Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg launched the Kampung Sambir Extension Scheme in Kampung Sambir here today.

Abdul Karim, who is Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) president, recalled that the Bill seeking to lower the voting age to 18 was passed in Parliament in 2018.

During that time, he said the Parliament also agreed that individuals aged 21 and above could contest in any elections in the country.

“The Bill then received unanimous support from all MPs, be they from Pakatan Harapan or the opposition at the time, which is Perikatan Nasional.

“Though it has been passed in Parliament, it needs to be gazetted and endorsed by (Yang di-Pertuan) Agong. I was made to understand that it has been gazetted,” added the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Abdul Karim believed that if efforts were put in place, Malaysia should not see any major problem in implementing the policy of lowering the voting age to 18.

“It would not be much of a problem for those aged 21 and above to contest in elections because this does not require registration. A candidate just needs to bring along a nomination form, MyKad and deposit money to be eligible as a candidate.”

However, he said if an eligible individual did not register with the EC, the individual would not be able to vote in any election.

“If your name is not on the electoral roll, you can’t cast your vote even though you have reached the age of 18,” he explained.

Abdul Karim felt that voter’s registration in Malaysia should be done automatically but was quick to admit that automatic voter’s registration “is easier said than done”.

“Because it (automatic voter’s registration) involves another agency, you need to link yourself up with the National Registration Department,” he added.