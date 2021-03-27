Don’t be overconfident in facing state election, Dr Abdul Rahman cautions PBB committee members

KUCHING (Mar 27): Pantai Damai assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi has told his Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) branch committee members and supporters not to be overconfident in facing the coming Sarawak State Election.

He said although Pantai Damai PBB had been winning with high majority in the past elections, he said those high numbers were results from the hard work of the party’s election machineries and hardworking committee members.

“Those numbers don’t just pop out of nowhere. Those numbers were results from our hard work to ensure all our voters and party members are registered as voters, and go out to vote,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs & DBKU) and Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) was speaking during the closing of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) – PBB Pantai Damai Branch 12th State Election Workshop at the PBB headquarters near Petra Jaya here this afternoon.

He said if even one voter supporting PBB, or even a party member, becomes overconfident, he or she would take for granted that the party would win with the same high majority, and would skip voting.

One will become two, then three, and more and more will show the same attitude and in the end this attitude could compromise the effectiveness of the party’s election machinery for the coming state election, said Dr Abdul Rahman.

“The last state election, PBB Pantai Damai won with a majority of 9,260. Because it was high, some people said this time around we don’t have to go all out because we will win again for sure. I said, we cannot think that way, because this kind of thinking can backfire.

‘If we all rest on our laurels for the coming state election, everybody will take it easy, we will be left behind. We could miss all important information regarding the coming election, such as new policies and information, including standard operating procedures (SOP) from the Election Commission (EC) in facing the possibilities of having the state election during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is going to expire on June 6 this year. On top of that, words have been going around that the state election might be held in June of July this year according to information from various sources, including hints from our Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) recently.

“So we have no less than three months to be prepared. If our machinery and committee are not informed and furnished with the latest news and data, we will become outdated, and in the end not well prepared,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman also highlighted some new norm and SOP that have been highlighted during the workshop earlier, such as no more ‘baruk’ or party tent allowed to set up outside polling stations, no more procession during nomination day with maximum three (candidate, proposer and seconder) allowed, and no more large open ‘ceramah’ or election rallies.

“Apart from that, party machinery is not allowed to go from house to house to visit constituents, like what we had done during previous election seasons,” he said.