Dota 2 First Series 2021 tourney to kick off with 16 teams

KUCHING: Sixteen teams will be vying for bragging rights in the Dota 2 Championship Tournament First Series 2021 this weekend.

According to Batang Sadong Electronic Sports Club president Mohd Ehsan Wahab, who is the championship’s chief marshal, the two-day group stage of the competition kicks off today at D-Arena in D-Virtual Park in Kota Samarahan.

“After that, there will be the knockout round on April 3 and 4 – also taking place at the same venue,” he told Utusan Borneo yesterday.

The sixteen participating teams are Error 404 Gizmo Not Found, Dog Team, Vrallex Knight, Team Mask, Nguyen Team, Team Random, Nguar Gaming, TheYeagerist, Hvrvhara, Online Island Reborn, AGG Esport, ETEKI ESG.Evil, Shadow Gaming, Boop, 5 Dices and Mystical Team.

“In the group stage, three points will be awarded to a team with one win.

“The teams placing first and second in this group stage will them proceed to the knockout round,” said Mohd Ehsan, adding that winner would bring home RM5,000 and the championship trophy.

“The key objective of this championship is to revive the offline or LAN (Local Area Network) Dota competition scene in Sarawak.

“It also aims to promote D-Arena to eSports enthusiasts in the state, and also D-Virtual Park in Kota Samarahan as not many people know much about this place,” he added.