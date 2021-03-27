Dr Jeffrey: African Swine Fever situation in Sabah now ‘under control’

PENAMPANG (Mar 27): The African Swine Fever (ASF) situation in Sabah is now under control, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said.

The Agriculture and Food Industry Minister however advised the public to continue to refrain from consuming wild boar meat for the time being.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the ‘tagal’ system in Kg Rugading along Moyog river here on Saturday, Dr Jeffrey said that the authorities have carried out activities to stop the spread of the virus.

This included the culling of 387 pigs which were reared in the backyard of their owner’s residence.

“Another 404 died and that brings the total mortality of reared pigs to 791 since the ASF virus was confirmed in late January this year. The state Veterinary Department also detected 139 deaths involving wild boars were also detected and so far, none had to be culled,” he added.

Dr Jeffrey disclosed that ASF had been detected in Pitas, Kota Marudu, Beluran, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Tawau and Tongod but an outbreak of the virus was only declared in six districts namely Pitas, Beluran, Kota Marudu, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan and Sandakan.

“The Veterinary Department’s campaign on ASF continues and so far 166 awareness campaigns have been conducted in 11 districts,” he added.

When launching the tagal today, Dr Jeffrey approved a RM25,000 allocation to the tagal committee for the construction of a hut at the river bank.

He also released 1,000 fish fry into the river to increase fish population there and advised the villagers to always conserve and preserve the environment.