Dr Noor Hisham: 1,275 new cases, one fatality reported yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded fewer than 2,000 new Covid-19 daily cases for the 20th day in a row after 1,275 cases and one fatality were reported yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that there were 1,509 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 323,925, adding that the death toll was now 1,249 while the total number of active cases was at 14,269.

“Of today’s cases, 1,243 involved local transmissions while only 32 were imported cases. Meanwhile, 161 cases are being treated in the intensive care units, with 70 of them requiring ventilator support,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Selangor remained the state with the highest number of cases at 478; followed by Sarawak (213); Johor (120); Penang (137); Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur (86 each); Sabah (51); Perak (28); Kedah (27); Melaka (19); Negeri Sembilan (12); Pahang (six); Labuan (five); Terengganu (three); Perlis and Putrajaya (two each).

Dr Noor Hisham said 13 new clusters were detected yesterday involving 11 workplace clusters and two community clusters, namely in Batu Gong (Sarawak) and Pengkalan Nangka Tumpat (Kelantan).

The workplace clusters were in Taman Brick, Jalan Gemilang Sukan and Jalan Sungai Chat in Johor; Sungai Emas Construction Site and Jalan Atmosphere Construction Site (Selangor); Persiaran Cassia Selatan and Lebuhraya Kampung Jawa (Penang); Sawit Sebrang and Kolam Lintas (Sabah); Paya Bemban (Kelantan); and Lorong Desa Senadin (Sarawak).

“This takes the total number of clusters in Malaysia to 1,335, of which 393 are still active while 14 clusters ended today (yesterday),” he said. — Bernama