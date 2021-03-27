Dr Sim: In-depth study being conducted on Sungai Similajau river basin to develop water balance system

KUCHING (Mar 27): An in-depth study is being carried out on Sungai Similajau river basin to allow for an integrated management to develop a water balance system, said Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also Batu Kawah assemblyman, said some of the water issues constantly being experienced in the state ware excessive flows of water resulting in floods or the community facing a dry spell due to inadequate water circulation.

“There is also a need to enhance the monitoring system and the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) during drought season so that the government is equipped with the latest information to manage the water distributions more systematically,” he said.

Dr Sim said this when officiating a ‘gotong-royong’ programme in conjunction of the World Water Day 2021 celebration at Kampung Rantau Panjang here today.

Aside from the National Water Resources Management programme, Dr Sim said a society-wide approach must be adopted to protect the rivers for the sake of the country’s developments, water supply security and to preserve the ecosystem.

Among those in attendance were Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, political secretary to the Chief Minister, Tan Kai and state Irrigation and Drainage Department director Datu Chok Moi Soon.