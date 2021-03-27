Driving licence, LKM renewals extended until May 31 — Wee

PUTRAJAYA: The government has extended the exemption for private vehicle owners to renew their driving licences (LM) and Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM) from April 1 to May 31 this year.

“However, the drivers must have a valid motor vehicle insurance and present their e-cover notes to traffic enforcement personnel upon request,” said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong in a statement yesterday.

He said that individuals whose LM and LKM had expired or would expire between Feb 1 and March 31 this year must renew their respective licences within 60 days – from April 1 to May 31 this year.

“Action will be taken if they fail to do so,” he said.

Wee said individuals whose LM and LKM would be expiring between April 1 and May 31 this year, must renew their respective licences within 60 days – from June 1 to July 31 this year.

He said the exemptions were made to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) as a bid to tackle overcrowding in public places. — Bernama