Four friends feared lost in Chung Hua Jungle Trekking in Bintulu found

SIBU (Mar 27): Four friends who were feared lost while jungle trekking in the Chung Hua Jungle Trekking area, Bintulu this morning were found safe at 1.49pm this afternoon.

According to the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Christus Buson, a total of eight firefighters were deployed to the scene after receiving a call regarding the incident at 11.50 am.

“The firefighters took almost two hours to traverse the bush before finding all the victims at a distance of four kilometres from the main road,” he said.

All the victims were women, aged 20 years old, and were found safe without any injuries.

He, however, noted they were weak due to thirst and hunger, after being in the jungle for too long.

“The firefighters helped the four victims out of the jungle route before allowing them to return to their respective homes,” he explained.

With all the victims found, the search and rescue operation ended at 1.50pm.