Health Ministry: 1,199 new Covid-19 cases, Selangor still highest

KUALA LUMPUR (Mar 27): The Health Ministry today announced that 1,199 new Covid-19 cases were identified today, with Selangor still registering the highest number of new cases, at 283.

In a tweet, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Sarawak comes in second with the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases today with 267, followed by Kelantan with 138 cases.

“The remaining states registering new cases are Penang (125), Kuala Lumpur (84), Johor (81), Sabah (64), Negri Sembilan (43), Melaka (36), Kedah (33), Pahang (30), Perak (nine), Terengganu (three), Labuan (two) and Putrajaya (one),” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that two more deaths were recorded today, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country to 1,251.

“The two deaths today involved a 60-year-old local man from Sabah who had a history of chronic heart disease and a 52-year-old foreign man who was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease,” he said.

He said that at this time, there are 167 Covid-19 patients being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 72 of them needing to be put on ventilators to help them breathe.

He added that 1,257 Covid-19 patients were discharged today after being cleared by the Health Ministry, bringing the total number of people recovering from Covid-19 to 325,182.

Dr Noor Hisham also noted that nine new clusters were discovered today, with five connected to workplaces.

“These new clusters are called the Inanam Taipan, Jalan Kastam Baru, Jalan Kong Kong, Tapak Bina Bulatan Pandan, Jalan Putra Square, Jalan Gridbid, Kampung Baru Hilir, Jalan Tanjung Kidurong and Gong Kulim clusters,” he said.

He also added that 10 existing clusters have come to an end today, bringing the total number of active clusters in Malaysia to 392. – Malay Mail