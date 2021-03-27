IGP: Six arrested in January over suspected involvement in terrorist group

KUALA LUMPUR (March 27): The police arrested six individuals suspected of being involved in a terrorist group around Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak and Penang on January 6 and 7.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said they comprised five locals and an Indonesian.

He said during the operation carried out by the Bukit Aman Special Branch, the police also seized two Daesh flags, a machete and a knife.

“All those detained are members of ‘Anshorullah At-Tauhid’, a Daesh cell set up in October 2019 aimed at promoting the ‘Salafi Jihadi’ ideology by recruiting new members and launching attacks in Malaysia.

“PDRM’s investigation found that three of the arrested individuals had issued death threats to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and several of his Cabinet ministers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Abdul Hamid said they also planned to launch attacks on gambling centres in Genting Highlands, Pahang, as well as liquor factories around the Klang Valley.

“Referring to the threats, he said it was often issued by almost all terrorist suspects and pro-Daesh groups detained by the Special Branch.

“PDRM always evaluates death threats like this, and the results of the police investigations show that no plans or preparations have been made by them to carry out the threats,” he said.

He said the six individuals who issued the threats were being investigated under Section 130JB (1) (a) of the Penal Code, which is to have possession, custody or control of materials related to a terrorist group. ― Bernama