Maggi CNY campaign raised RM118,000 for senior homes

KUALA LUMPUR: MAGGI®’s recent “Sajian Dikongsi, Kebahagiaan Dirai” Chinese New Year (CNY)

campaign brought festive joy and support for the welfare needs of senior citizens in care homes across the nation, many of whom were deeply impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MAGGI’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative received an overwhelming 1.18 million entries through its CNY Campaign, which raised RM118,000 for more than 11 elderly care homes across Malaysia.

The 2-month “Sajian Dikongsi, Kebahagiaan Dirai” campaign which ran from January to February, saw MAGGI® contributing RM0.10 for every contest entry it received from the public. These homes will be receiving upgrades to their living facilities as well as contributions in the form of food supplies and household items.

Geetha Balakrishna, Business executive officer of MAGGI®, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad said, “Staying true to our brand promise, You and MAGGI® Cook the Difference, we believe that through the goodness of homemade food, there is an opportunity to make a positive difference, for families and the community. We are glad and humbled to see so many Malaysians coming together through our MAGGI® “Sajian Dikongsi, Kebahagiaan Dirai” Chinese New Year campaign to support our elderly community, especially during these difficult times.

As we reached out to the elderly care homes and assessed their needs, we discovered that a number of homes were in critical need of support in areas such as leaking roofs and damaged piping. We decided to mobilise the collective funds to improve the living conditions of these homes, in addition to the purchase of groceries and household items that they required.”

En Yuan Old Folks Home, Rumah Kebajikan Orang-orang Tua Seri Permai, Perkampungan Rumah Sejahtera Warga Emas Islam, Pusat Jagaan Insan Emas Nur Hidayah, Persatuan Rumah Caring Kajang, Pusat Jagaan dan Rawatan Orang Tua Al-Ikhlas, Noble Care Centre, Selangor Family Aid Association, Persatuan Kebajikan SVM Selangor & Kuala Lumpur, Rumah Kasih Charity Home and Tong Sim Senior Citizen Care Centre were among the beneficiaries that will be receiving the contributions from MAGGI®’s Chinese New Year campaign.

The donations collected through the campaign were channelled towards improving and upgrading the facilities for the elderly, purchase of beddings, furniture, personal care products, household items and food supplies for residents in these homes. These homes have suffered significantly due to Covid-19 as donations and other revenue streams saw a drop due to the various movement control orders.

According to Wendy Yap, Founder of Persatuan Rumah Caring Kajang, “The average cost of care for a senior citizen has gradually increased over the years and the pandemic has made it difficult for us to secure sustainable income for their needs. We are grateful for the support we have received from MAGGI®, as it has helped ease our burden and make a difference in the lives of the senior citizens in our home.”

Persatuan Rumah Caring Kajang currently cares for 26 senior citizen residents suffering from mental illnesses, single parents, orphans and the disabled.

Another elderly care home which benefited from MAGGI®‘s “Sajian Dikongsi, Kebahagiaan Dirai” Chinese New Year campaign is the Perkampungan Rumah Sejahtera Warga Emas Islam. Relying solely on dwindling public donations, the welfare representative of Perkampungan Rumah Sejahtera Warga Emas Islam, Mr. Mohd Sani Bin Abdullah has expressed his appreciation towards the contributions received from MAGGI® which includes mattresses, a brand-new public address system (PA system), MAGGI®’s products, food supplies and non-food items that have helped reduced their financial burden which has been strained due to the pandemic.

MAGGI® also delivered two washing machines, along with other MAGGI® products to support the needs of 60 senior citizens at Tong Sim Senior Citizen Care Centre, most of whom were left abandoned in hospitals by their own children without next of kin or emergency contacts. Many of the old folks living in this home are immobile and require nursing care.

Additionally, MAGGI® will also be providing home improvement support which involves repainting, gutter replacements as well as plumbing fixture works to Persatuan Kebajikan SVM Selangor & Kuala Lumpur, Noble Care Centre and Selangor Family Aid Association to help improve the elderly’s living conditions.

For stories from elderly folks living in the senior homes who received the contributions from MAGGI®’s “Sajian Dikongsi, Kebahagiaan Dirai” campaign, visit MAGGI®’s official website athttps://www.maggi.my/ms/aktiviti-maggi/sajian-dikongsi-kebahagiaan-dirai-2021/