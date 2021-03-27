Man perishes after car collides with traffic light pole at Kilometre 22, Jalan Miri-Bintulu

SIBU (Mar 27): A man died after the car he was driving skidded and collided with a traffic light pole at Kilometre 22 of Jalan Miri-Bintulu around 4.30pm on Friday.

According to Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, the victim who was confirmed dead at the scene was identified as Wilter Tuau Salang, 26.

Additionally, initial investigation found that during the incident, the victim was said to be on his way from Miri to Bintulu before losing control and slipping into the middle of the road.

For the freshest news, join Borneo Post Online’s Telegram Channel

Alexson said that investigations also found that the accident was also caused by the negligence of the victim who was driving at high speed and failed to control the vehicle he was driving, causing the car to lose control.

“The rather strong impact of this incident also resulted in the car driven by the victim being badly damaged and overturned on the side of the road barrier,” he explained.

The victim’s body was then taken to Bintulu Hospital for examination and autopsy.

This case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.