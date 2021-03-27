Miri Mayor says pubs, bars remain shut as karaoke centres reopen

MIRI (March 27): Pubs and bars here are still prohibited from operating although karaoke centres have been allowed to reopen their doors for business today under strict compliance of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

Miri Mayor Adam Yii said no directive on the re-opening of pubs have been received, thus the outlets are still not allowed to operate.

However, he said the council was discussing what could be done to assist pub and bar operators here who have been hard hit by the pandemic since it started last year.

“No directive on pubs opening, so (pubs) still can’t operate yet. Council is discussing what can be done by the council,” he said when contacted via WhatsApp yesterday.

For the freshest news, join Borneo Post Online’s Telegram Channel

Pub and bar operators here had recently made an appeal to the authorities to allow them to reopen for business as they have been closed for almost a year due to the pandemic.

Apart from karaoke centres, the State Disaster Management Committee had recently also allowed spas, wellness centres, and foot massage and reflexology centres to resume today.

Yii said the reopening of these businesses was one of the measures taken for economic recovery by the committee.

The Miri City Council (MCC), in a press statement yesterday, said SDMC had permitted the said businesses to resume operation, subject to strict compliance of various conditions, requirements and SOP as laid down by the authorities and the local councils

In view of this, Yii reminded the general public as well as business operators under the purview of MCC to adhere to the conditions and requirements.

He said the operators must obtain written approval from Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) under the chairmanship of the Miri Resident before they can resume.

MDMC will then issue an approval letter or notice upon receiving confirmation from MCC after its inspection on compliance of SOP, said Yii.

He added that the approval must be displayed at the entrance or counter of the premise so as to facilitate monitoring by the authorities including MCC.

Outlet operators and their workers will also need to undergo the Covid-19 rt-PCR test before resuming operation and the result of the test should not be more than three days before operating.

Other requirements include compulsory health and temperature screening at entrances for all who enter, including the staff, workers, their contractors or suppliers related to their operations and customers, and all of them must wear face masks.

The operators must also maintain a record of all those entering their premises or ensure that they register through MySejahtera App. They must also provide hand washing facilities with soap and hand sanitisers at general and open areas.

Yii pointed out that the operating hours for karaoke centres as well as spa, wellness, foot massage and reflexology centre was from 10am to 10pm.

The number of workers and customers allowed in the premises is also limited to 50 per cent capacity.

“Customers are required to make appointments to ensure premise capacity is limited to the next immediate customer at any one time. This is to prevent unnecessary overcrowding. Walk-in is not allowed,” stressed Yii.

He added that operators of the centres must adhere with the directives from SDMC or MDMC as well as terms and conditions issued under the local authorities including MCC.

They need to ensure compliance of conditions under Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infections Diseases Act 1988, as the council will be inspecting the premises from time to time and notify MDMC on the outcome after every inspection, he revealed.

Operators of these premises can obtain full details of SOP from the Ministry of Local Government & Housing’s website http://mlgh.sarawak.gov.my.

“In the event the premise is found to be visited by Covid-19 patients, the premises operator must ensure that the premises are disinfected. The exposed operators and workers are encouraged to take the rt-PCR test.

“If the operator or any worker is found to be positive for Covid-19, the premises shall be disinfected and closed for 14 days,” Yii said.