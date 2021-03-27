MUCM’s foundation study gears students for success

KUCHING: Manipal University College Malaysia’s (MUCM) Foundation in Science (FIS) gears students for personal and professional success in the field of healthcare.

Formerly known as Melaka-Manipal Medical College, MUCM’s one-year FIS programme offers a blend of subjects as the academic bridge designed to ground students with fundamental knowledge for undergraduate studies.

Its unique FIS programme includes pre-clinical studies on Basic Human Anatomy and Basic Human Physiology.

In its press statement, MUCM said early exposure to Human Anatomy helps students learn terminology related to anatomy and differentiate facts, concepts, and principles of anatomy.

Basic physiology exposes students to knowledge and understanding of physiology and basic genetics as well as various physiological processes in the human body so they understand common disorders resulting from abnormal physiological functions.

“The medical orientated subjects have definitely helped me to get an idea on what’s to come and prepare myself for MBBS. Although the bulk of my experience was online classes, the lecturers gave their best to ensure maximal learning.

“Face-to-face lessons in campus were very exciting especially laboratory classes with well-equipped labs and friendly lab assistants,” said Ajairam Sivananaida Perumal, a FIS Batch 20 student who is looking forward to undergraduate study.

Another unique feature is FIS Posmed competition which requires students to create posters and produce a prototype using scrap materials on their research on medical devices from the aspects of Biology, Physics, Mathematics, and Clinical Correlation.

MUCM’s Foundation Department holds a Mentor-Mentee event with each intake to foster friendship and familiarise students with the university’s environment in a fun way.

“New students learn the ropes of successfully navigating their studies from students who have taken a semester of the same programme.

“This event also enables pastoral care from the faculty as they coach their mentees in goal setting, time management, resolving conflicts, developing new skills, appreciating the lasting importance of learning, and of having a sense of purpose in life,” it stated.

Since its inception, MUCM has nurtured over 6,000 medical and 400 dental surgeons who are serving in Malaysian and overseas international health systems with many alumni progressing to specialist careers of choice.

For more information on MUCM FIS programme, call 1700-811-662 or visit its website at www.manipal.edu.my