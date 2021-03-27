Muhyiddin: Govt mulls allowing interstate travel for Aidilfitri

MUAR (Mar 27): The government will study thoroughly whether interstate travel and visits can be allowed in conjunction with Aidilfitri, which falls in May, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

At the same time, he hinted at the possibility of allowing the Aidilfitri prayer, as well as the “takbir raya” and Raya visiting to nearby houses since permission had been given for mosques to hold the tarawih prayers during this coming Ramadan.

“Perhaps, after this, with the Aidilfitri coming, maybe we can allow the Aidilfitri prayer, as well as the ‘takbir raya’ and others, and after that visits to next door houses, but for inter-state travel to balik kampung, I cannot give the answer yet.

“For that, we have to study carefully, Insya Allah, it will be announced at an appropriate time,” he said when speaking at a breakfast with the Felcra Bukit Kepong community, here, today.

Earlier, Muhyiddin who is Pagoh Member of Parliament, reminded the community to continue to adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to ensure the Covid-19 cases in the country, including in Johor, continued to drop.

“The (Covid-19) situation in Johor has improved a little, but has not reached to the level of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), he added.

Therefore, he said, the responsibility to ensure improvement in the situation lies on the shoulders of every leader and all levels of the society, especially in ensuring compliance with the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Muhyiddin, who is also Gambir Assemblyman, said the Covid-19 pandemic has placed the country in the most difficult situation in its history because it brings about health and economic problems that have huge implications on the lives of the people.

In this regard, he said, the Perikatan Nasional government had set aside a huge allocation, amounting between RM325 billion and RM330 billion, to help the people.

“We have disbursed a huge allocation to help the people. The purpose is to enable the people to continue to survive, earn income,” he added.

He hoped that with the huge allocation made, the government, together with the people, could generate activities, thus reviving the country’s economy.

Also present were Bukit Kepong Assemblyman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Tenang Assemblyman Mohd Solihan Badri, who is also State Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman. ― Bernama