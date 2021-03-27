Old boys get new sound system for Sacred Heart School

SIBU: Former students of Sacred Heart School chipped in to upgrade the near two-decade old sound system at the school hall in the third of a series of ongoing events to mark the school’s 120th anniversary.

The ageing sound system which frequently broke down finally failed during a school event in September 2020, prompting former students from 21 different years to come together to ‘Give Sacred Heart Back Its Voice’.

“Today’s (Friday) system upgrading contract signing with Agape Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd is possible only because Sacred Heart School boys possess the camaraderie, unity and courage to forge ahead in the face of challenges,” pointed out Sacred Heart School Old Students Association (Shosa) secretary, Eddy Puah who headed the project.

According to him, leading the project was quite a challenge as none of them were sound engineers or experts in the audio industry.

“We listened, we deliberated and we adapted. And because so many old boys care about the school, we were able to achieve what we set out to do.”

Meanwhile, president of Shosa, Yong King Sung expressed relief that the project is progressing smoothly and will be completed end June.

“Initially our biggest concern was the technicalities of audio and visual engineering, and how to arrive at the right tailor-engineered solution for our school hall,” he recalled, thanking the contractor.

Managing director of Agape Electrical Engineering, Lee Chang Fong shared that the tender committee went through everything with a fine comb, asked a lot of questions and requested for quite a lot of documentation over a two-month period to get the best deal for their alma mater.

Sacred Heart School, established in 1902, is scheduled to celebrate its 120th anniversary in the final quarter of this year.