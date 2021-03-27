PBK vice president calls on Sarawakians to rally behind party in fighting for independent S’wak

MIRI (Mar 27): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) is calling on Sarawakians to rally behind the party in the upcoming state election as it fights for an independent Sarawak.

PBK vice president Peter Asut in a statement here today said Sarawak has long been deprived of its rights as enshrined in the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63), and PBK believes that the only way forward for Sarawak to prosper is be free from the federation.

“As vice president for PBK, I would like to call upon all of you (Sarawakians) to join hand-in-hand with us to bring Sarawak towards becoming an independent state in the upcoming state election.

“This is the only way to free ourselves from the Federation on Malaysia,” he said.

Peter, who is PBK’s aspiring candidate for Ba’ Kelalan said the federation was formed by Sarawak, North Borneo (Sabah), the Federation of Malaya and at that time, Singapore in 1963.

The document spells out the position and rights of its various members.

“However, the rights of Sarawak spelts in the MA63 were not honoured. To fix the problem of us (Sarawak) being dominated by the peninsular (Malaya), the only way is to secede from the federation,” Peter lamented.

He also pointed out that it is crucial for Sarawakians to support PBK and not parties that are allies with non-local parties including Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He claimed that the non-local parties are on missions to take over Sarawak on issues like religion, politics and also its economy.

“PBK will stand firm and on its own in its quest to bring about change in the Sarawak’s political landscape and to fight for her rights’ under MA63 which has been eroded.

“Not only that, PBK wants to fight for Native Customary Rights (NCR) land issues which is a long-standing issue in Sarawak, rural development and fair representation of the Dayak community in the civil service,” he said.