Rampant use of fake documents among Sabah contractors – MACC

TAWAU: Falsification of documents among Sabah contractors is rampant and need to be addressed and looked into seriously.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah Director Karunanithy a/l Y. Subbiah said the issue is serious and needs education to prevent such things from happening again.

“I see this matter is very serious, if you look at the number it is very serious and worrying, that’s why I give focus to them (contractors) because they see this matter as small while this matter is a serious matter. That is why we need to educate them and curb this issue,” he said.

The falsification of documents is not fair to those who are really eligible (to get a contract), he said.

“The purpose of MACC choosing contractors as the focus group because if we look at the whole of 2018-2020, approximately 47 contractors have been accused of submitting false documents when applying for contracts and so on,” he said on Saturday when met during the Anti-Corruption Forum on Contractors’ Role in Fighting Corruption held at the Tawau Community Centre.

He said apart from punitive action, it is the MACC’s responsibility to provide information to the contractors so that this does not happen again, thus contractors were chosen as the focus group to hold a dialogue session in the forum to explain to them.

“We don’t want to just arrest someone and bring them to justice. We must also educate them so that this does not happen again,” he said.

Nearly 100 contractors who are members of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) were invited and nearly 100 people were present for Saturday’s session.

The first similar program was held in Kota Kinabalu last year and due to the pandemic, he said MACC had to postpone and finally with the cooperation of Tawau Municipal Council and also Assistant Minister of Finance Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, the forum was able to be held on Saturday

“If there is an opportunity, we will run this program in Sandakan and other places,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said there are 103 charges that have been filed of which approximately 29 have pleaded guilty.

“My advice to all contractors, follow the rules and so on. Let’s not take this matter lightly because the issue of fake documents and so on is an easily detectable offense,” he said.