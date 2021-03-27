Rina Harun: Women’s Ministry will not compromise on issue of child abuse

SEPANG (Mar 27): The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will not compromise with anyone suspected of child abuse and committing offences under the Child Act 2001.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Rina Harun said the ministry viewed seriously a viralled video showing mistreatment of a kindergarten teacher on her student.

“The ministry calls on the authorities concerned to take stern action against the individual who is proven to have committed an offence against a child,” she told reporters after presenting the Annual Operational Financial Assistance and the Establishment of a new Senior Citizen Activity Centre (PAWE) for the Central Zone here today.

The 10-second video, which had sparked public outrage, showed a female teacher lifting and hurling the boy and the act was watched by other kindergarten students.

Yesterday, Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib was reported to have said that the victim’s mother had lodged a report on the matter and the police had called the teacher concerned to record her statement. ― Bernama