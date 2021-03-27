Rising waters inundate Jalan Sungai Angkong, Jalan Penyulau in Kanowit

SIBU (Mar 27): Rising waters inundated both Jalan Sungai Angkong and Jalan Penyulau in Kanowit today, which are now only passable to heavy vehicles and four-wheel-drive.

Kanowit Fire and Rescue Station chief Arrahman Chik, said the water level was still rising amidst drizzles.

“We carried out monitoring throughout Jalan Lukut and Jalan Penyulau. Upon reaching the location, it was found that the water from Rajang River has overflowed onto the road, and the water level is still rising,” he said in a statement today.

He added that Jalan Sungai Angkong and Jalan Penyulau had been flooded under one feet of water and were only passable to heavy vehicles and four-wheel-drive vehicles.

“No rescue operations being carried out,” he added.

He said after ensuring that the situation is safe, firemen returned to the station.