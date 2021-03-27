Sabahans urged to register for Covid-19 jab

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahans are urged to register for the Covid-19 vaccine as this will help the government in its planning with regards to the vaccination programme in Sabah.

Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr Roland Chia Ming Shen said that it is important for the people of Sabah to take advantage of the mass Covid-19 vaccination programme by the government and not allow themselves to be left out.

He said that he understood that some people were apprehensive of registering for the vaccination.

“But I assure you that it is safe,” he said after visiting the Covid-19 Vaccine Awareness registration in Lido today. The event was organized by the Sabah Health Department and the Information Department.

Those attending the event included leaders from Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leaders from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Gerakan as well as community development leaders (PPM) and kapitans from Luyang.

Dr Roland has already been vaccinated with the first dosage of the vaccine on March 20.

“Initially, I felt soreness on my arm where I was injected, and I also felt a feeling of exhaustion which lasted for several hours. I also felt quite sleepy,” he said, describing his experience after receiving the first dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said this experience lasted a day, and that he felt alright the next day.

“So, the vaccine is safe. The Health Department adheres to certain guidelines when they administer the vaccine, and they also monitor your condition,” he said.

Dr Roland said that registration for the vaccination can be done online via the MySejahtera application or through the vaksincovid.gov.my website.

“They can also register manually and send their registration to the nearest PPM office or Health clinics (Klinik Kesihatan),” he said.

Individuals are also allowed to register for their family members or dependents through their MySejahtera application.

As of March 26, a total of 41,988 people have received their first dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine in Sabah, while 2,831 people have received their second dosage.

Meanwhile, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing minister, Shahelmey Yahya said on March 24 that only 286,000 from the elderly and high-risk group have registered for the vaccination.

He cited low internet coverage as among the reasons for the delay in registering for the vaccination in Sabah.

Sabah has already received 60,840 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and 9,040 of the Sinovac vaccine, so far.