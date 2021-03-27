Sarawak records highest number of people completing vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR: As at yesterday, 93,557 individuals in the country had received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to complete the dosage for immunisation, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the highest number to have completed both doses under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was recorded in Sarawak with 11,017 individuals, followed by Kelantan (10,726) and Kuala Lumpur (10,662).

Pahang recorded (8,639), Perak (8,164), Johor (7,955), Selangor (6,355), Kedah (5,009), Terengganu (4,649), Negeri Sembilan (4,140), Penang (3,855), Melaka (3,544), Sabah (3,220), Putrajaya (2,010), Labuan (1,759), and Perlis (1,853).

Dr Adham shared this via the infographic information uploaded on his official Twitter page yesterday.

He said during the period, 443,124 individuals had received the first dose of the vaccine, with Selangor recording the highest number at 62,418 people, followed by Perak (49,535) and Sabah (41,738).

Kuala Lumpur recorded 38,645 people, Sarawak (36,385), Pahang (33,399), Johor (33,061), Penang (31,740), Kedah (26,316), Negeri Sembilan (21,833), Terengganu (20,503), Kelantan (19,802), Melaka (11,248), Perlis (9,533), Putrajaya (4,622), and Labuan (2,346).

Launched on Feb 24, the immunisation exercise aims to provide Covid-19 vaccination to all people in the country, locals and foreigners alike, free of charge. — Bernama