SDMC: Employers from certain sectors required to submit workers name list to nearest Resident Office before Apr 12

KUCHING (Mar 27): All employers from service, hotel, construction, manufacturing and plantation sectors have to submit the name list of their workers to the nearest divisional Resident Office before April 12 for Covid-19 vaccination purpose, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC also announced that the districts of Matu, Pakan and Marudi have turned to yellow zones from green status, following the detection of one locally transmitted positive Covid-19 patient in each of the districts today.

“Meanwhile, Subis district has returned from orange status to yellow after recording only 18 local transmitted cases for the past 14 days. The total number of districts that are classified as yellow status stands at 20,” it said.

The other districts classified as yellow status were Tanjung Manis, Beluru, Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Kanowit, Belaga, Lundu, Tatau, Pusa, Saratok and Sebauh.

The committee added Bukit Mabong district had turned from yellow to orange status, following the discovery of 30 local transmitted cases of Covid-19 for the past 14 days. Sarikei district is also under orange status.

It added the six districts of Asajaya, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu and Kabong remained as green zones while 12 districts, namely Samarahan, Sri Aman, Song, Serian, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu were classified as red zones.