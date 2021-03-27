Simunjan heritage recipes to be compiled into a book

SIMUNJAN: The heritage recipes of this district would be compiled and published as a book as a way to preserve this legacy for the future generations, said federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

According to her, this could serve as an opportunity for the community in Simunjan to turn this into a tourism attraction.

“Use what you have like cultural heritage, recipes and stories passed down the ages, and turn this place into a tourism-friendly area and also as an economic resource,” she spoke at the launch of ‘Malaysia Prihatin Programme’ at Dewan Mesra Simunjan yesterday.

On the programme, she said it was meant not only to showcase local talents, but also to identify new products that had cultural heritage value for commercialisation.

Among the famous traditional dishes in Simunjan are ‘Bingka Labu’, ‘Mengkudu (Noni) Masak Lemak Telur Masin’, ‘Kuih Bunga Ros’, ‘Pekasam Ikan’, ‘Sambal Tumis Buah Pisang’, ‘Kuih Tao’, ‘Pais Lemantak Dua Rasa’, ‘Rebung Masak Lemak Campur Udang’, ‘Ayam Pansuh’, ‘Bingka Gula Apong’, ‘Pais Celur Keladi’, ‘Kuih Celorot Buah Labu’, ‘Ikan Terubok Masak Pisang’ and ‘Botok Telur Masin’.

At the event, Nancy also took part in a cooking demonstration of some of the local heritage recipes and sampled the dishes prepared by the finalists of the ‘Heritage Recipe Cooking Competition’.

Earlier, Nancy attended a similar event held at Dewan Masyarakat Gedong where she called upon the community to be more competitive, innovative and creative in adding value to their existing culinary specialties, as a way to draw tourists to their area.

Nancy also said the government had provided various aid and initiatives to reduce the burden of the players in the tourism, arts and culture industry, who had been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.