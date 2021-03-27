Slippery road due to oil spill, drizzles at Jalan Wong King Huo results in three separate accidents involving 8 vehicles

SIBU (Mar 27): The slippery road surface between the Bukit Lima Roundabout and Aman Roundabout along Jalan Wong King Huo here due to an oil spill and early morning drizzles today resulted in three separate accidents involving eight vehicles, said Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.

“The three separate accidents along Jalan Wong King Huo happened between around 8.50am and 10.15am,” he said, adding that all three incidents involved minor damages.

Stanley said both Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) helped clean up the oil spills.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Janggan Muling, said they were alerted to the incident at 9.02am and a team of firemen Sibu Central Station was despatched to the site.

“Arriving at the location, it was found that the road area was full of oil spills which were believed to have spilled from a lorry.

“No serious injuries or (serious) accidents (reported). Bomba helped Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to clean the affected area.

“After finding that the situation was safe, the team returned to the station,” Janggan said.

Other agencies involved in the operations were police and SMC.