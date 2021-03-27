Tighten inter-division movement, stop entry of foreign workers, says Tiong

SIBU: President of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dato Sri Tiong King Sing is calling on Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to tighten movement between divisions and stop foreign workers from entering Bintulu.

He said it was worrying to note that many foreign workers in Bintulu had been tested Covid-19 positive

“What is even more worrying is that these foreign workers could have been to various other places before they started work in the oil and gas sector in the division. They could have spread the virus and infected others,” he said in a statement received here yesterday.

Tiong highlighted the issue following the detection of three foreign workers who were tested positive for Covid-19 when they reported for work here recently.

He called on the police to enforce stricter check and set up roads block to prevent foreign workers from entering Bintulu.

“The least these foreign workers could do is to show to the relevant agencies they are Covid-19 negative,” he added.

The Bintulu MP, who is also Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the People’s Republic of China, suggested that all employers or agents who brought foreign workers to the country to follow strict standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“They must ensure that their workers undergo the Covid-19 test and then the 14-day quarantine before being allowed to work here,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bintulu recorded 60 new Covid-19 positive cases Thursday, 90 per cent of whom were detected during Active Case Detection (ACD) exercise.