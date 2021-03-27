Umbrella body proposed to combine all Sabah chambers of commerce

KOTA KINABALU: Federation of Sabah Industries (FSI) honorary life president Datuk Seri Panglima Wong Khen Thau has proposed an umbrella body that combines all the chambers of commerce in Sabah, irrespective of their racial background.

Wong, who is also the Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) Sabah chairman, said the body should comprise the FSI, Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC), Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC), Malay and Kadazandusun chambers of commerce.

He said these chambers of commerce should group together under an umbrella body regardless of race in order for the business community to speak in one voice.

He extended an invitation to SCCC to join the group as well.

Wong said this in a dialogue session between FSI headed by Richard Lim and SCCC led by Datuk Frankie Liew here today.

He also said that the commercial and industrial players should collaborate with SCCC if they desired to penetrate the China market.

“We used to focus on the United States and European markets in the past. But now the China market is the way forward to secure our future.

“That is why we are meeting SCCC today with hopes to establish cooperation in various fields, particularly in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).”

On another note, Wong said FSI has been advocating Sabah to be developed into a hub for the Far East, like Dubai as a hub in the Middle East.

He said the federation has also called on elevating Sepanggar Port to a transshipment hub, to capitalize on Sabah’s strategic location in the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) and Indochina regions.

“BIMP-EAGA has a population of about 70 to 80 million, whereas Indochina has more than 10 million in population.”

By developing Sepanggar Port as a transshipment hub, Wong said Sabah would be able to export products to the BIMP-EAGA and Indochina regions.

Meanwhile, FSI secretary general Dr Andrew Sim invited SCCC to participate in the Sabah International Expo which was expected to be held in September 2022 and the upcoming FSI dinner.