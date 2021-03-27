Who is Umno’s PM candidate? You’re talking to him now, jokes Tok Mat

KUALA LUMPUR (Mar 27): Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan jokingly told reporters today that he will be the party’s candidate as prime minister in the next general election.

However, he later backtracked by saying that any decision will be left to the party and he has no say in it.

“You’re talking to him now,” the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar known as Tok Mat said, when the question was posed to him during a press conference here.

“I’m just kidding. Whatever decisions are made, it is up to the party,” Mohamad then added. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME