38 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 38 new positive Covid-19 cases, zero deaths and 44 recoveries on March 28, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 38, bringing the cumulative total to 54,623 cases. No death cases were recorded today,” he said here.

“Today, a total of 44 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 53,777. A total of 430 patients are receiving treatment, namely 177 people in the hospitals and 253 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 26 and 12 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II.

Masidi said Kalabakan recorded five new Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in a single Sabah district on Sunday, Lahad Datu (four), Kota Kinabalu (four), Kota Belud (four), Tawau (three), Kunak (three), Kinabatangan (three), Penampang (two), Keningau (two), Putatan (two), Tenom (two), Sandakan (two), Papar (one) and Tambunan (one).

He said no new cases were found in Nabawan, Kota Marudu, Beaufort, Tuaran, Semporna, Sipitang, Beluran, Telupid, Kudat, Ranau, Pitas, Kuala Penyu and Tongod.

He added no new clusters and red zones were reported on Sunday.

He said five districts, namely Tawau, Nabawan, Kota Kinabalu, Keningau and Kota Belud, remain under the red zone category, four districts fall under the orange zone, 14 districts remain in the yellow zone, and four districts are in the green zone.

Meanwhile, Masidi revealed that the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Nabawan will end as scheduled on March 30, 2021 due to the downward trend in positive Covid-19 cases.

He said only one case was last reported on March 26 in the district.

According to Masidi, of the 38 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, a total of 13 cases (34.21%) were from close contact screening, eight cases (21.1%) from symptomatic screening, eight cases (21.1%) were from existing clusters and nine cases (23.6%) were from other categories.

He said the total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospitals is 478 units, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) have a total of 3298 units and the total beds at Temporary Detention Centres (PTS) or prison remain at 420 units.

This brings the total bed capacity to 4196 units, and the percentage of bed usage was 10.25% on Sunday.

On the Sabah State vaccination statistics, Masidi said to date, the daily total of people who have received the dose one vaccine injection were 271, taking the cumulative total to 42,278 people.

For the Pfizer BioNTech Dose 2 vaccine, a total of 3538 people received the injection on Sunday, taking the total cumulative to 8690 people.

On the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, Masidi said a total of 290,962 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.