Borneo Post Online

Question 1: I have three children and my youngest child is a special child. Whenever possible, I will tell my other children to remember to take care of their youngest brother as he needs help when I am not around one day. I have heard stories about parents setting up trusts for their special children. May I know how should I go about it?

Rockwills answer: It is good to hear that you have been encouraging your children to take care of their youngest sibling especially when you are no longer around.

However, as they will have their own commitments, they will need all the financial and moral support they can get to take care of the well-being of your special child. Even when you are no longer around, you can continue providing all the assistance you can give by planning ahead.

Estate planning is never a one-size-fits-all situation. It has to be planned according to each individual’s unique needs. You can start by considering the basic needs of your special child such as the living, medical and educational needs, depending on his condition.

This planning is never short-term and usually lasts for the lifetime of your special child. Hence, do consider setting up a trust and appointing a professional Trust Company as the trustee to administer the trust for your special child. There are many advantages of appointing a reputable trust company as a trustee.

A reputable trust company is professionally run, free from bias, committed to protect its reputation, and will not die or fall sick as an individual does.

Once you have a good idea of your special child’s needs, contact an experienced estate planner. An estate planner would make the whole process easier as he would be able to give you good recommendations on the trust instructions as well as the source of funding.

Question 2: I heard from my friend whose husband passed away, the LHDN came demanding from my friend for the unpaid tax of her late husband. Is this even possible?

Rockwills answer: The situation is very real indeed. Section 74 of the Income Tax Act 1967 provides that the executor will be responsible to file and pay off any remaining taxes of the deceased person by using the assets of the estate. Under section 106 of the Income Tax Act 1967, the Inland Revenue Board can even claim the unpaid taxes from the deceased’s spouse for any outstanding taxes too.

A simple search online will show you the results of many news articles about family members facing issues of unpaid taxes of a deceased person.

There are also many incidents where the creditor took legal action against the executor who had distributed the estate to the beneficiaries without clearing the debts incurred by the deceased person during his lifetime.

This came about because the executor did not have the experience and knowledge of the complications of administering the estate.

Writing a will is about ensuring our hard-earned assets can be passed down to our loved ones with the minimum of hassle and cost. With proper planning, many legal pitfalls can be avoided hence protecting our loved ones from being liable.

