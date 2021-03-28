Body of man who allegedly jumped from Satok Bridge found

KUCHING (March 28): The body of a man who allegedly jumped from the Satok Bridge into the Sarawak River on March 26 has been found around 8.42am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman said the body was found some 300 metres away from where he was last seen.

The deceased has been identified as a 27-year-old from Kampung Gersik here.

According to a witness, the victim parked his car on the Satok bridge and proceeded to climb over the safety railing and jumped into the river around 3pm on March 26.

Inside the car was the victim’s personal documents and belongings.

It was also said that the victim tried to swim but went underwater around 20 metres from where he was seen plunging into the river.

The Search and Rescue operation which entered its third day today was also participated by the Civil Defence Force.

The body has been handed over to the police for further action and the whole operations ended at 9am.

Those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-7956 8145/8144 or emailing [email protected]

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching at 082-242800 or email [email protected]

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support services 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to those who suffer from depression and have suicidal intentions.