Broccoli, cauliflower grown at Agriculture Research Centre in Semengok have great potentials

KUCHING (March 28): The broccoli and cauliflower grown on experimental plots at the Agriculture Research Centre in Semengok near here have shown great potentials.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and his wife Datu Doreen Mayang who visited the centre this morning, had witnessed the growth of the vegetables.

Accompanying them were the Agriculture Department Director Dr Alvin Chai and his group of researchers and officers.

“I am pleased to note that my officers have the findings how to plant them. I have tasted both and they are actually not bad….maybe better than those imported from China and Australia because they are very fresh,” said Uggah.

“These are high value veggies. We hope to transfer our findings to the private sector. They can venture into the commercial cultivation. Then we can reduce our imports of them and eventually when we have the volume, we can export outside.”

Uggah who is also Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, said both vegetables were grown through the fertigation system.

He said the seeds used to plant broccoli are from Taiwan and Japan which can be harvested in 75 to 81 days after sowing, while for the cauliflower, both local and Taiwan seeds, and can be harvested 69 to 90 days.

Both vegetables were cultivated in sheds, fed with organic supplements according to schedule, and are pesticide free.

Meiryo Japan branded ultraviolet (UV) shielding material were used in the sheds help to control temperature and allow sufficient sunlight to pass through.

Circulation fans were also installed help to improve air circulation and enhance transpiration which results in cooling effect to the plants and the surroundings.

Both vegetables have shown high tolerance to pests and diseases and lowland weather and environment.

Meanwhile, Uggah also visited experimental “Bentong” ginger cultivation plot at the centre and saw for himself the process to dehydrate Midin Fern which gave the vegetable about one year shelf-life.