Covid-19: Sarawak tops daily case numbers for entire country with 426 new cases

KUCHING (Mar 28): Sarawak recorded a new daily high number of Covid-19 cases at 426 with two deaths, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the huge spike in new cases was contributed by the last close contact screening operation at the Semuja Immigration Depo.

“A total of 191 positive cases were detected from the Semuja Immigration Depo today, contributing about 45 per cent of the number of new cases in Sarawak today,” said Uggah at the Covid-19 daily update at the old Sarawak Legislative Assembly building today.

He said all in all a total of 462 inmates at the immigration depo have been screened and 453 or about 94 per cent were positive for Covid-19.

“This proves that the pandemic can spread easily when no social distancing is observed,” said Uggah.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to date at 15,869, and death toll at 103, he added during a press conference here today.

The number of cases in Sarawak today is also the highest in the country, according to data released by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his Facebook page.

Selangor came second at 256 followed by Johor at 176. Other states recorded two-digit figures at most.

The previous highest single day tally in Sarawak was on March 19 with 407 cases, also largely contributed by the Semuja Immigration Depo Cluster.

Meanwhile, the 102nd Sarawak Covid-19 death was of a 77-year-old local man who was admitted into the Sibu Hospital after experiencing symptoms.

His rt-PCR test revealed he was positive for Covid-19 on March 2. His health continued to deteriorate and he died on March 27.

He had comorbidities such as high blood pressure, diabetic and dyslipidaemia.

The 103rd death was of a 63-year-old man who was admitted into the Sibu Hospital after experiencing symptoms.

His rt-PCR test came out positive for Covid-19 on March 19. His health continued to deteriorate and he died on March 27.

He had comorbidities such as high blood pressure, diabetic, heart disease and kidney failure prior to his death.

According to statistics, Serian district topped today’s list with 203 new cases, followed by Bintulu (72), Kuching (41), Sibu (31), Miri (21), Samarahan (13), Julau (11), Song (8), Kapit (6), Pakan (3), Sarikei (3), Sebauh (3), Sri Aman (3), Kanowit (2), Meradong (2), Betong (1), Limbang (1), Mukah (1) and Selangau (1).

Out of Serian’s 203 new cases, the Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster in Serian recorded 191, close contact screening nine, symptomatic patient one and other screenings two.

In Bintulu’s 72 new cases, five were from the Jalan Tanjung Cluster, three from Jalan Tanjung Kidurong Cluster, 54 from close contact screenings, four symptomatic patients and six from other screenings.

In Kuching, out of 41 new cases, 10 were from the Emperoh Jambu Cluster, 15 from close contact screenings, one from health facility surveillance, 10 Import B from other districts or states in the country and five from other screenings.

Sibu’s 31 new cases consist of six from Jalan Sanyan Cluster, 16 close contact screening, one symptomatic patient and eight from other screenings.

Miri recorded 21 new cases where three were from the Jalan Merpati Cluster, one from Lorong Desa Senadin Cluster, 11 from close contact screenings, five symptomatic patients, and one from other screening.

Samarahan 13 new cases were from Kampung Baru Hilir (3), close contact screenings (7), symptomatic patient (1), health facility surveillance (1) and other screening (1).

All of Julau’s 11 new cases were from close contact screenings, while Song’s eight new cases were from close contact screening (7) and a symptomatic patient (1).

In Kapit, out of six new cases, five were from close contact screenings while one from a symptomatic patient. In Sarikei, two cases were from the Tanjung Genting cluster and one from other screening.

In Sri Aman, all three of its new cases were from close contact screening, Sebauh three new cases were from close contact screening (2) and other screening (1), and Pakan all three new cases from close contact screenings.

Meradong recorded two new cases where one from close contact screening and one symptomatic patient, while in Kanowit all two new cases there were from close contact screenings.

Betong, Limbang and Selangau recorded one case each where both were from close contact screenings, while in Mukah, its one case was from a symptomatic patient.

At the same time, Sarawak also recorded 430 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases, and 492 person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases making it a total of 5,916 being quarantined in 93 hotels and other accommodations statewide.