Health Department to hold Covid-19 swab tests at Kapit Town Square

KAPIT: The Health Department will carry out Covid-19 swab tests at the Kapit Town Square.

Temenggong Tan Kian Hoo said the rT-PCR tests for the public would be conducted for free.

“The date is to be fixed later. The target group is the town folk to turn up for the test to ensure they are free from Covid-19. This is a voluntary test; therefore no need to wear the wristband or quarantine. The results are normally known three or four days later and notified through MySejahtera,” he said in an interview yesterday.

He called on shop owners and those who live in town to support the programme, which hopes to help stop Covid-19 from spreading here. Kapit has been a Covid-19 red zone since January after having no cases at all last year.