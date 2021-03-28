Labuan completes second dose, phase one immunisation programme

LABUAN: The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 2,328 frontliners under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme here was completed on Sunday.

Labuan Health Department director, Dr Ismuni Bohari said the frontliners comprised healthcare and non-healthcare personnel from the government agencies (under the Disaster Operations Control Centre) including community leaders and media practitioners.

“The vaccination exercise today involved the same number of individuals who received the first dose,” he said after a briefing on the transformation and current developments of Labuan healthcare facilities for Labuan Malay Chamber of Commerce (DPMM) president, Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman at Membedai Health Clinic, here.

He said phase two of the vaccination programme would involve an estimated 27,000 people including the second layer of frontliners.

“We hope we can speed up the vaccination exercise as currently the number of people (registered via MySejahtera) under phase two stands at around 16,000.

“As the campaign is being carried out to get as many people as possible to register (for the vaccine), we can complete phase three of the exercise in October this year, two months ahead of the schedule, February 2022,” he said.

Three vaccination centres have been established at Membedai Health Clinic, Labuan Nucleus Hospital and Malaysian Armed Forces Hospital at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base, Membedai for phase two and seven centres for phase three.

Labuan was among the first states to undertake the vaccination exercise under the programme starting Feb 27, a day after the arrival of the vaccine from Kota Kinabalu via the Labuan Ferry Terminal.

Labuan has an incidence rate of 2,312 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population as of today, the highest compared to the other states and federal territories of Malaysia. – Bernama