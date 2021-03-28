MAGGI’s ‘Program Mentor Wanita Cukup Berani’ is back

KUCHING: MAGGI® ‘s second ‘Program Mentor Wanita Cukup Berani 2021’ in conjunction with International Women’s Day is back bigger , bolder and better.

This year’s three-day Bengkel Online Wanita CukupBeraniMAGGI® workshops will be held from April 6-8, followed by the second workshop on July 13-15 and the final workshop from Oct 12-14.

According to its statement, participants will have the opportunity to attend a-new exclusive Masterclass ‘How To Run A Food Business’ conducted by entrepreneur Anne Idris and chef Muluk for in-depth guidance on how to kick start or improve an existing food business. The programme continues to mentor potential candidates with seed capital from MAGGI® Malaysia.

The statement quoted a study by Unicef and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) titled “Families on the Edge” (August 2020) which showed that Malaysian households headed by women such as widows or single mothers are particularly vulnerable with a 32 per cent unemployment rate, prompting MAGGI® to take pro-active measures through the programme.

MAGGI®, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad business executive officer Geetha Balakrishna said the programme empowers and inspires Malaysian women to gain self-confidence to try something new to make a difference for herself and her family by equipping them with the necessary skills.

The positive response and stories from the first programme in 2020 inspired the extension of this year’s workshop with new relevant content and a Masterclass.

This year’s workshop will feature an enhanced digital syllabus led by a Google certified trainer to impart practical knowledge utilising digital tools and social media to improve businesses. Participants can also look forward to more interactive opportunities with mentors Datin Paduka Eina Azman, Sheila Rusly and Anne Idris.

MAGGI® will be introducing a masterclass ‘How To Run A Food Business’ by entrepreneur and mentor Anne Idris for those keen to start or improve existing food business and in-house chef Muluk will hold an exclusive session to provide in-depth guidance and best practices to develop or enhance cooking skills and entrepreneurship capabilities of aspiring or current food business owners.

Potential candidates will then have the opportunity to be part of a mentorship programme, pitch their business ideas and eventually receive seed capital from MAGGI® Malaysia to realise their business dream.

“It is our passion and commitment to continue building on our efforts to impact even more women and address their wider needs for growth as we want all participants to be emboldened not only in the kitchen, but in business as well,” added Geetha.

For more information and to register for the workshop, log on to https://www.maggi.my/ms/aktiviti-maggi/maggi-cukup-rasa/.