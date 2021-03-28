Number of districts in Covid-19 green zones in Sarawak increases back to 8 today – Uggah

KUCHING (March 28): The number of districts in Covid-19 green zones across the state have increased back to eight districts today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this is in view of Tatau and Pusa districts reverting to a green zone after both districts did not record any local infection cases in the past two weeks

“Song district has also reverted to an orange zone after recording only 35 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

“This brings the total number of orange zones in Sarawak to three with the other two districts being Bukit Mabong and Sarikei,” he told a press conference today.

The state currently has 11 Covid-19 red zones namely Samarahan, Sri Aman, Serian, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Another 18 districts remain as yellow zones including Matu, Pakan, Marudi, Subis, Tanjung Manis, Beluru, Tebedu, Bau, Mukah and Selangau.

Also classified as yellow zones are Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Kanowit, Belaga, Lundu, Saratok and Sebauh.