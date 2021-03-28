Over 1,400 vaccination centres for Phase 2 & 3 of immunisation programme

KUALA TERENGGANU (March 28): More than 1,400 vaccination centres will be set up nationwide under Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, including at selected private hospitals and clinics, said Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim.

Ahmad Amzad said in a statement today, individuals who were scheduled to get the vaccine injection at private hospitals or clinics would not have to pay any charges as the charges would be borne by the government.

Large-scale vaccination centres such as the Bukit Jalil Stadium would be set up in densely-populated locations, he added.

Ahmad Amzad, who is also Kuala Terengganu member of parliament (MP), said the government was also planning to set up drive-through vaccination centres for the convenience of the people, adding that it was also likely to open 24-hour vaccination centres to reduce traffic congestion or disruption during working hours.

“Alhamdulillah, more than 566,000 people have received the Covud-19 vaccine injection so far. In a briefing to all MPs last week, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the schedule will be expedited so that herd immunity can be achieved before the end of the year.

“InsyaAllah, all front-line workers can complete the second dose before April this year and as a result, the implementation of Phase 2 and Phase 3 will be expedited,” he said.

Ahmad Amzad said more than seven million Malaysians had registered for the Covid-19 vaccination through the MySejahtera app and more people were expected to register with the mobilisation of MyVac volunteers coordinated by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to facilitate the process.

The immunisation exercise, launched on Feb 24, aims to immunise free of charge all people in the country, locals and foreigners alike, against the Covid-19 infection. – Bernama