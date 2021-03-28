Plans underway to install LED lighting in parks under SMC jurisdiction, says councillor

SIBU (Mar 28): Plans are already underway to gradually replace the conventional lightings in parks under Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) with LED lights for energy saving and reduced maintenance cost, said Councillor Joseph Chieng.

According to the chairman of SMC Building Control and Town Beautification Standing Committee, lightings in several parks have already been replaced with LED lights.

“The lightings in some of the parks were damaged and so, we have replaced them with LED lights instead of the conventional type of lightings. Take Kutien Memorial Park here for example, part of the lightings there have been replaced with that of LED.

“Although there are still conventional types of lightings in this park, they will be replaced with LED eventually.

“Yes, it is our ultimate aim to ensure that the conventional types of lightings of parks under SMC be replaced with that of LED. This will be done in stages,” Chieng told The Borneo Post.

For the freshest news, join Borneo Post Online’s Telegram Channel

He was asked to elaborate on his sharing during Sibu Virtual Earth Hour via FB Saturday night.

Chieng added: “It is also very important that we provide better and safer environment because the lifespan of some of the conventional types of lightings are very short and so, (resulting in) higher maintenance cost.”

He reasoned that LED lights might cost slightly more, but in the long run, they will generate more savings in term of saving more energy and lowering the maintenance cost.

On another matter, Chieng revealed that the tree trimming exercise will continue next weekend.

He pointed out that there are still four big and tall trees in front of a bank and mosque along Jalan Kampung Nyabor.

“Those four trees are under the plan for trimming and we will do it most probably next Sunday,” he said.

He said it would take few months for trees to grow back their branches.

The council, he said, would regulate the height limit for trees in the town in the interest of safety of motorists and pedestrians.

He pointed out that in view of the unpredictable weather, it is best to take necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incident.

“We are starting (the tree trimming exercise) with the central business district (CDB) areas and later on, move to other areas in town,” he informed.