PN to continue focusing on people’s well-being despite attempts to destabilise govt

KUALA LUMPUR (March 28): The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, has succeeded in displaying leadership, policy wisdom and sincerity in defending the people’s welfare since it took the helm more than a year ago.

PN Youth information chief Muhammad Hilman Idham said despite various efforts to destabilise the government, PN remained focused on implementing initiatives to ease people’s burden.

He said they included Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), National Economy Recovery Plan (Penjana), Prihatin Supplementary Initiative Package (Kita Prihatin), Perlindungan Ekonomi Dan Rakyat Malaysia (Permai), and Strategic Programme to Empower the People and the Economy (Pemerkasa).

“Various initiatives have successfully garnered the support of the people as well as Opposition MPs,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Hilman said the government’s stability and excellent governance made Malaysia the preferred investment destination, as a total of 4,599 projects worth RM164 billion was approved throughout 2020.

He added the trade surplus recorded last year increased by 26.9 per cent to RM184.79 billion compared to 2019, giving confidence that the country was on the right track to boost the economy.

“PN Youth is confident that the government’s New Investment Policy would prioritise high-quality investment to increase the country’s economic competitiveness and become a catalyst to steer Malaysia towards a high-income nation in the next five years.

“Perikatan Nasional will continue to cultivate service politics to safeguard people’s interests and well-being as the country continues to fight with the Covid-19 crisis,” he added. – Bernama