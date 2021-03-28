SDMC: Four clusters officially end in Sarawak today

KUCHING (March 28): Four Covid-19 clusters in the state have officially ended, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

They are the Rakut Cluster in Miri; Seruas Cluster in Beluru; Kejatau Cluster in Sri Aman; and Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit.

“The State Health Department has declared the end of these clusters after no new Covid-19 cases were detected in the past 28 days,” he told a press conference today.

For the freshest news, join Borneo Post Online’s Telegram Channel

In view of this, he said Sarawak now has 32 active clusters with eight reporting an increase in the number of cases.

The Semuja Immigration Depo Cluster in Serian recorded the highest increase with 191 new cases registered today.

This is followed by the Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching with ten cases; Jalan Tanjung Cluster in Bintulu (8); Jalan Sanyan Cluster in Sibu (6); Jalan Merpati Cluster in Miri (3); Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster in Samarahan (3); Tanjung Genting Cluster in Sarikei (2); and Lorong Desa Senadin Cluster in Miri (1).

A total of 24 clusters remain active with no new cases recorded.

Also present at the press conference were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.