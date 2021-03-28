Seven members of ‘Dolphin Boy Gang’ arrested in Miri

MIRI (March 28): Seven men, believed to be members of the “Dolphin Boy Gang” have been arrested by the police, said Miri district police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari.

He said the suspects, aged between 20 and 40 years old, were detained during ‘Ops Cantas’ conducted by Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK Sarawak) and Miri Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at various locations last Saturday.

“Members of the ‘Dolphin Boy Gang’ do not have any special symbols or tagline and most members are believed to work as tow truck workers,” he said in a press statement.

Hakemal said police believed that they were involved in causing riots and commit violent crimes around Miri city.

“The suspects are also believed to be involved in fights at entertainment centres where the gang members had often acted aggressively by injuring victims using sharp weapons or batons in the district,” he added.

Hakemal said all members of the group are being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons at a riot, Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

“Other than that, the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 [Act 297] (Poca) will also be used against those involved in violent crimes,” he added.