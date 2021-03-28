SSC: Organise more archery events to tap on good response

KUCHING: Persatuan Memanah Sarawak (Pemasa) has been commended for organising senior and junior competitions back to back.

Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee said yesterday that the organising of the 21st Sarawak Outdoor Archery Championship was a good sign to activate sports activities now with strict Standard Operating Procedures.

“Pemasa should organise more tournaments in other divisions because the response is good in archery competitions from all over Sarawak.

“Just like the SSC Sarawak Junior Badminton Circuit and the SSC Junior Golf, we should organise more events and preferably senior and junior back to back competitions to cut organising costs and create a bigger base of talents where we can identify potential talents early to be groomed into future champions,” Ong said this at the opening of the outdoor meet at Padang D, Jalan Stadium, Petra Jaya yesterday.

The championship commenced yesterday and will end next Tuesday.

Divided into recurve and compound categories, the event has attracted 71 participants representing MSNS, Pemasa Kuching, SSC, SSC Kuching, SSC Miri and SSC Sibu.