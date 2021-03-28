Uggah: Companies, industries urged to submit name list of workers to respective Resident Offices for vaccination

KUCHING (Mar 28): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is calling upon companies or industries with many workers operating in the state to submit the name list of their workers to the nearest resident offices in their respective division to be included in the state Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“Now we are urging companies operating in Sarawak to submit the name list of their workers as soon as possible, because it is easier, they are in a controlled place, and the companies have the names of all their workers, just that we need those name list to be submitted to resident offices in their respective divisions to be included in the state Covid-19 vaccination programme,” he said.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman was speaking during Sarawak’s daily Covid-19 update press conference at the old Sarawak Legislative Assembly building here today.

On March 25, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin said new groups of recipients for the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination would be announced on Monday (March 29).

He also said that the vaccine dispensing would also be extended to certain industrial areas, such as factories in Selangor which have many workers.

“We will list the factories and will cooperate with the companies concerned to implement vaccination at the factories or worker hostels so that they do not need to come out to any vaccination centres involving members of the public,” said Khairy.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the state government through SDMC has been actively discussing with the federal government for Sarawak to be able to acquire its own supply of Covid-19 vaccines so that the state could meet its 70 per cent of Sarawakians vaccinated deadline by the end of August this year.

“Out vaccine group in SDMC is also actively talking to the vaccine suppliers. Our strategy is, if we can get access to the supplies we hope we will be able to buy them.

“If the supplies from Kuala Lumpur are late, the Sarawak government is prepared to top up so that we would be able to vaccinate Sarawakians as scheduled,” he said.