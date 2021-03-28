Umno membership at 3.35 mln, still biggest political party – sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR (March 28): Umno recorded a membership of approximately 3.35 million people involving 21,883 branches nationwide as of Friday (March 26), said its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said of the total, 127,214 people were new Umno members who joined the party from May 9, 2018 to last Friday.

“Sabah recorded the highest membership with 583,979 members, followed by Johor (451,778), Selangor (421,899) and Kedah with 300,589 members.

“This makes Umno still the largest political party with the highest number of members in Malaysia,” he said when tabling the party’s Annual Statement 2019/2020 at the Umno General Assembly 2020 at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Center Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL). here today.

He also called on the Umno leadership and members to be active on social media saying that in the 15th General Election, social media involvement will take precedence over traditional media. – Bernama