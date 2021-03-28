Umno Sabah will stand with GRS

KOTA KINABALU: Umno Sabah will continue to work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah as both are components of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said they will continue to stand in solidarity with GRS as the people in the state gave the coalition the mandate to form the government in the state election last year.

“In Sabah we stand with GRS. This is important because during the state election last year, we promised the rakyat to use the mandate they gave us to form the government to develop the state.

“At the moment Sabah is left far behind (in terms of development) and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic brought about adverse effect to many businesses in the state, some to the extent of closing their doors,” said Bung Moktar.

It is therefore the responsibilities of component parties in GRS to build up Sabah’s economy and at the same time strengthen politics in the state, he said when met at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here on Sunday where the Umno general assembly is being held.

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament said this when asked to comment on Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s announcement that Barisan Nasional (BN) will “go solo” in the 15th general election (GE15).

BN comprises Umno, MCA, MIC and PBRS.

Bung Moktar in his response pointed out that the scenario in Sabah differs from Peninsular Malaysia.

“Even though Umno will not be working with Bersatu (in Peninsular Malaysia), in Sabah we will come up with a formula that will allow us to continue to work with (all) the component parties in GRS,” he stressed.

Bung Moktar who is Sabah Deputy Chief Minister added, “in Sabah we will ensure that this will not happen because our focus is on the development of the rakyat and the state.”

Meanwhile when commenting on Ahmad Zahid’s policy speech, Bung Moktar said that it was about the party’s halatuju and how to strengthen Umno as it prepares for the 15th general election.

“We realize that Umno’s situation is not so stable this time as the loss in the 14th general election had brought about some changes to the party. And this is why Umno leaders at all levels including grassroots members must strengthen the party,” he said.

Bung Moktar is of the opinion that there is a need for Umno to formulate a new strategy in order to win the hearts of the rakyat and expand the party’s strength so that it will be the dominant party to win the election.