KOTA KINABALU: Sabah did not record any new positive Covid-19 cases in 16 districts on Monday, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“Statistically, today is another good day for Sabah, just 34 new cases,” said Masidi on his official Twitter page here on Monday.

“There are no new cases in 16 districts while the rest are in single digit. Tawau and Lahad Datu registered the highest number with six new cases each,” he added.

In a statement released here on Monday, Masidi said based on the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state was 34, bringing the cumulative total to 54,657 cases.

He said two death cases were recorded, namely in the districts of Kota Kinabalu and Tawau.

“Today, a total of 32 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 53,809. A total of 408 patients are receiving treatment, namely 170 people in the hospitals and 238 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 30 and 14 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II.

Masidi added Lahad Datu and Tawau districts both recorded six new Covid-19 positive cases each, followed by Keningau (four), Nabawan (four), Kota Kinabalu (three), Kunak (three), Sandakan (three), Tuaran (two), Penampang (one), Putatan (one) and Kudat (one).

He said no new cases were found in Kalabakan, Kota Belud, Kinabatangan, Tenom, Papar, Tambunan, Kota Marudu, Beaufort, Semporna, Sipitang, Beluran, Telupid, Ranau, Pitas, Kuala Penyu and Tongod.

There were also no new clusters and red zones reported on Monday.

With Nabawan district changed from red zone to orange zone, Sabah’s red zone district decreased from five to four districts, five districts fell under the orange zone, 14 districts remain in the yellow zone, and four districts are in the green zone.

According to Masidi, of the 34 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, a total of 19 cases (55.9%) were from close contact screening, three cases (8.8%) from symptomatic screening, seven cases (20.6%) were from existing clusters and five cases (14.7%) were from other categories.

He said the total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospitals are 478 units, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) have a total of 3,298 units and the total beds at Temporary Detention Centres (PTS) or prison remain at 420 units.

He added Sabah had completed the target of phase vaccine injection (dose 1) of 42,292 and is still continuing with the dose 2 until April.

For the Sabah State vaccination statistics, the daily total of people who have received the dose 1 vaccine injection were 14, taking the cumulative total to 42,292 people.

For the Pfizer BioNTech Dose 2 vaccine, a total of 2716 people received the injection on Monday, taking the total cumulative to 11,406 people.

On the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, he said a total of 291,411 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.